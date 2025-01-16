The wife of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell, has abruptly cut short her visit to the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj due to health issues. Powell, who had initially planned to stay for 10 days, left after just three days. According to reports, she experienced an allergy problem that forced her to end her visit prematurely. The 10-day spiritual journey was meant to be a personal retreat, but her health concerns took precedence. While details of her condition remain limited, her early departure has sparked attention at the globally significant religious event. Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs’ Wife, Faces Health Issues at Maha Kumbh Mela, Recovering After ‘Ganga Snan’ in Prayagraj.

प्रयागराज : एप्पल को–फाउंडर स्टीव जॉब्स की पत्नी लॉरेन पॉवेल महाकुंभ से अचानक लौट गई हैं। वो 10 दिन के लिए यहां आईं थी, लेकिन 3 दिन में ही वापस चली गईं। लॉरेन पॉवेल को एलर्जी की दिक्कत हो गई थी। pic.twitter.com/bSoC9Ayqiu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 16, 2025

