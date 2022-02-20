In Naxalbari, a leopard was spotted by the villagers that was crated panic among the locals. After a long effort, the forest workers caught the animal. It was then taken to the Bengal Safari Park.

The tree on which the leopard was stuck was dragged by a rope and thrown to the ground. As soon as it fell from the tree, the leopard started running. Then the forest workers threw the net and captured it.

