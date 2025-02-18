A dramatic shootout erupted in Patna’s Kankarbagh area on Tuesday over a property dispute, leading to the arrest of four criminals. The incident occurred around 2 pm when armed suspects fired four rounds outside a house before taking refuge in a commercial complex. Police swiftly launched a security operation, cordoning off the area and instructing residents to stay indoors. Two suspects were arrested early on, while the remaining two surrendered after authorities intensified their crackdown. The operation saw the involvement of Bihar’s Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), ensuring the criminals had no escape. The police successfully apprehended all four suspects, bringing the tense standoff to an end. Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

Live Encounter in Patna

पटना में आबादी के बीच Live एनकाउंटर। कुछ बदमाश फायरिंग करके 5 मंजिला बिल्डिंग में घुस गए हैं। पुलिस ने बिल्डिंग को घेर लिया है। STF भी पहुंच गई है। आसपास के लोगों ने घरों के दरवाजे बंद किए। pic.twitter.com/OCXh7PbDdz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 18, 2025

