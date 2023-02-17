In view of the upcoming festivals this year, Pune district collector D. Rajesh Deshmukh recently issued order relaxing the limit on use of loudspeakers and loudspeaker systems in the city. According to reports, the order has relaxed the limit on use of loudspeakers and loudspeaker systems for 15 days starting with Shiv Jayanti on February 19 to Christmas 2023. The order is in accordance with the state governments the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Amendment Rules, 2017 which allows district collectors to announce exemptions for up to 15 days in a year. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month.

Collector Issues Orders Relaxing Limit On Use of Loudspeakers

जिल्ह्यात २०२३ मधील सण व उत्सवाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर सकाळी ६ वाजल्यापासून ते रात्री १२ वाजेपर्यंत ध्वनीक्षेपक व ध्वनीवर्धक वापरासाठी १५ दिवसासाठी मर्यादा शिथील करण्याबाबत जिल्हाधिकारी डॉ. राजेश देशमुख यांनी आदेश जारी केले आहेत. शांतता क्षेत्रात ही सूट लागू नाही pic.twitter.com/dP2JymBfzK — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, PUNE (@Info_Pune) February 16, 2023

