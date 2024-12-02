A terrifying incident unfolded in broad daylight on November 29 when two bike-borne men snatched a woman's purse, dragging her for several meters as they sped away in Lucknow. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the woman walking on the road when the men approach from behind, grab her purse, and accelerate. Despite her efforts to hold onto the purse, the speed of the bike drags her along the road until she is forced to release it. The victim, reportedly the daughter of a police inspector posted in Balrampur, was unharmed but shaken. After the video went viral on social media, Lucknow police promptly responded, confirming that a case had been filed at Vikasnagar police station and that the suspects would soon be arrested. Gold Theft Caught on Camera in Lucknow: Girls Steal 45-Gram Gold Bangles from Kalyan Jewellers at Lulu Mall, Video Surfaces.

Woman Dragged for Meters in Daylight Purse Snatching in Lucknow

Lucknow Police Launch Hunt After Woman Dragged in Purse Snatching Incident

प्रकरण में थाना विकासनगर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है,आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी कर घटना का सफल अनावरण किया जायेगा । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) December 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)