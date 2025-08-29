A police constable posted at Ajaak police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur suffered a sudden heart attack while on duty on Thursday, August 28. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the Ajaak police station premises. Constable Jitendra Chandravanshi, who had been unwell since morning, collapsed at his desk after experiencing severe chest pain. Fellow officers acted swiftly, administering CPR and rushing him to the district hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was later referred to a higher medical facility in Indore, where he is currently receiving specialised treatment. Prompt action by his colleagues is credited with saving his life. Sudden Death in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Marriage in Vidisha, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Police Constable Suffers Heart Attack at Ajaak Station in MP's Shajapur:

शाजापुर के आजाक थाने में एक कॉन्स्टेबल को बैठे-बैठे हार्ट अटैक आया है। साथी तुरंत उन्हें अस्पताल ले गए, जहां से इंदौर रेफर कर दिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि उनकी तबीयत सुबह से खराब थी लेकिन ड्यूटी कर रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/uEc8QpDP7J — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) August 29, 2025

