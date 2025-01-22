Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and few of cabinet ministers of the Uttar Pradesh government a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj today, January 22, amid the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025. A video shared by news agency IANS showed CM Yogi Adityanath along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers, taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath held a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and approved significant proposals and schemes for the state. He also said that three medical colleges would be established in Hathras, Kasganj and Baghpat. At MahaKumbh Cabinet Meet, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 3 Medical Colleges, 62 ITIs, Other Devlopment Projects.

Yogi Adityanath and Other Cabinet Ministers Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam

