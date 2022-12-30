The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred six IAS officers, including Ashwin Mudgal Joint Managing Director of CIDCO who has now been made Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA,Mumbai. The state government also transferred Rajesh Patil who was Director of Sainik Kalyan in Pune. He has bow been posted as Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Navi Mumbai. Ajay Gulhane is now posted as CEO, Nagpur Smart City. Uttar Pradesh IAS Officer Transfer News Update: Eight Bureaucrats Transferred, Check Full List of Names

Maharastra IAS Transfers List:

Deepak Singla, IAS:2012 has been posted as Additional Commissioner, PMRDA Pune. Bhagyashree Banayat has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Nashik Dr.Indurani Jakhar, has been posted as Managing Director, MAVIM, — Abdulkadir/ अब्दुलकादिर (@KadirBhaiLY) December 30, 2022

