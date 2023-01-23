A major power outage has been reported in Pakistan. According to reports, significant parts of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi are without power for hours. Ministry of Energy, Government of Pakistan in an official statement said, "According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system. System maintenance work is progressing rapidly." According to Geo News, "All the transmission lines supplying electricity to Balochistan have tripped," , reports India TV. Reportedly, multiple outages from different parts of the city were reported. Major Electricity Breakdown Across Major Cities in Pakistan.

