According to the Indian Army, search operations are being carried out by security personnel in Sugnu-Serou, Manipur, following a gunfight with insurgents on Monday night. Inputs show that insurgents have suffered losses. On-site verification is being done for this. “In the general region, during the initial search, two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammo, and warlike supplies were found”, said the Army. According to the Indian Army, operations are being carried out to sanitise the region. Manipur: BSF Jawan Killed, Two Assam Rifles Personnel Injured in Firing Between Security Forces and Insurgents in Serou.

Indian Army Conducts Search Operations in Sugnu-Serou (Aerial View)

Security forces are conducting search operations in Sugnu-Serou of Manipur after an exchange of fire with insurgents last night, says Indian Army. "Inputs indicate casualties to insurgents. This is being verified on the ground. During preliminary search-two AK series rifles, one… pic.twitter.com/CBIMs3GaFy — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

