Dhruv Jurel paid a tribute to the Indian army with his celebration after scoring his maiden Test century in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Friday, October 3. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter made the most of the opportunity in India's playing XI with a stellar knock which was a brilliant mixture of composure and aggression. Dhruv Jurel got to his first hundred in Test cricket and gave a tribute to his army background (his father being a Kargil war veteran) with his celebration. Speaking after the match, Dhruv Jurel said that the celebration was for the Indian army. Earlier, after reaching 50, he had performed a salute, which was for his father. Dhruv Jurel Scores His Maiden Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Dhruv Jurel Pays Tribute to Indian Army With Celebration

The celebration at fifty was for my father and the celebration after hundred for the army. I always have my respect for them for what they do on battle field: Dhruv Jurel INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Ek5K5Ds7Ea — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

Watch Dhruv Jurel's Celebration:

