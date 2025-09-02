Hours after getting notice to vacate the Azad Maidan as soon as possible, the Bombay High Court has also said that the pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters must clear the ground immediately. The court noted that the protesters had violated the law and must vacate Azad Maidan immediately. The court also identified the lapse on the part of the Maharashtra government. "Situation very serious and there has been a lapse on the part of Maharashtra government too," said the Bombay HC, PTI reported. Earlier today, Mumbai Police served a notice to Manoj Jarange and his team, asking them to leave Azad Maidan, where he has been holding the protest. Jarange has been pressing for the inclusion of the Maratha community in the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category to avail reservation benefits. Thousands of his supporters from across Maharashtra have reached Mumbai in trucks and buses to participate in the agitation. ‘Will Show Devendra Fadnavis What Marathas Are’: Manoj Jarange Patil Issues Stern Warning to Maharashtra CM, Says ‘Will Not Leave Mumbai Until All Demands Are Met’.

Bombay High Court Orders Manoj Jarange Patil and Maratha Quota Protesters To Vacate Azad Maidan Immediately

Maratha quota stir: Situation very serious and there has been lapse on part of Maharashtra government too, says Bombay HC. Maratha quota stir: Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange and his supporters violated law and must vacate Azad Maidan immediately. pic.twitter.com/ZKpYI1AwZK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2025

