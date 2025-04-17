In a shocking case of medical negligence, a man named Manish has alleged that doctors at Kota Medical College in Rajasthan mistakenly operated on his paralysed father instead of him. Manish, injured in an accident, had brought his father for support during his scheduled surgery on Saturday. While Manish was prepped for the procedure, his paralysed father waited outside the operation theatre. However, due to an apparent mix-up, the doctors operated on the father. Manish, still recovering, expressed helplessness and said he doesn’t remember the name of the doctor responsible. The hospital’s principal, Dr. Sangeeta Saxena, has ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the incident and determine accountability. Medical Negligence in Thane: Doctors Perform Circumcision Surgery on Boy’s Private Parts Instead of Injured Leg, Allege His Parents; Probe On.

Medical Negligence in Rajasthan

पूरे कुएं में भांग घुली हुई है। वीडियो कोटा मेडिकल कॉलेज के सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल का है। जहां पर दुर्घटना में घायल बेटे का ऑपरेशन करने आए पिता का ही ऑपरेशन कर दिया। बारां के अटरू निवासी जगदीश पांचाल ऑपरेशन थियेटर के बाहर खड़े थे। pic.twitter.com/mvJWmDSp1T — Journalist Hemraj (@Hemraj_GurjarDB) April 17, 2025

