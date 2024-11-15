A massive uproar broke out at a banquet hosted by BJP MP Vinod Bind in Mirzapur, as guests were infuriated by the absence of goat meat at the feast on November 14. Despite an invitation to over a thousand people, attendees were shocked to find only gravy served, with no mutton chunks to be found. Kicks and punches were exchanged as the situation escalated, with tensions reaching a boiling point when the MP's brother reportedly distributed only the gravy. The banquet, attended by over a thousand guests, quickly turned into an uproar, leaving attendees furious and disappointed. Videos of the confrontation have gone viral, capturing the aftermath of the chaotic scene at the feast. Uttar Pradesh: Brawl Breaks Out at Wedding Due to Shortage of 'Chicken Leg Piece' in Biryani, Groom and Guests Injured; Video Surfaces.

Brawl Breaks Out Over Missing Mutton at BJP MP Vinod Bind’s Banquet in Mirzapur

म‍िर्जापुर- बीजेपी सांसद विनोद बिंद के कार्यालय में एक दावत के दौरान बकरे की बोटी के बजाय रसा परोसे जाने पर हंगामा खड़ा हो गया। 😅 लोगों के बीच जमकर लात-घूसे चले। कई लोगों में मारपीट भी हुई। पुलिस कह ही है - मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। 😂😂😂#mirzapur pic.twitter.com/DYN1Kfts63 — Vinay Saxena (@vinaysaxenaj) November 15, 2024

Guests Fight After Only Gravy Served at BJP MP Vinod Bind’s Banquet

मिर्जापुर ➡️बकरे की बोटी को लेकर हंगामा, मारपीट और बवाल ➡️BJP सांसद विनोद बिंद के कार्यालय पर चले लात-घूसे ➡️बकरे की बोटी की जगह सिर्फ रसा देने पर भड़के लोग ➡️एक हजार लोगों को दावत में आने का न्यौता मिला था ➡️लोग दूर-दूर से पहुंचे लेकिन बकरे की बोटी मिली नहीं ➡️सांसद के भाई ने… pic.twitter.com/YUliUrIvbN — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)