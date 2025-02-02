In a bold act of self-defence, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad confronted a man harassing her while she was traveling with her disabled husband on a scooter. The incident, caught on camera near a liquor shop, occurred on January 30 around 5 PM. As the man made obscene comments and gestures, the woman stopped, slapped him with her slippers, and then used her husband’s crutch to thrash him when he advanced aggressively. Her husband also joined in, slapping the harasser multiple times. Despite the ordeal, the couple has not filed a police complaint. The husband stated he would do anything to protect his wife. Meanwhile, Moradabad Police have taken cognisance of the viral video and directed an investigation into the matter. Indore: Sarpanch’s Wife Catches Him with Girlfriend in Car, Thrashes Woman Publicly; Viral Video Surfaces.

Brave Woman Fights Off Harasser Using Husband’s Crutch in Moradabad

थाना ठाकुरद्वारा पर जांच/आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) February 1, 2025

