A youth was chained and beaten with sticks on suspicion of theft in Sijawata village of Ingoria police station area in Madhya Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen hanged, with his hands and feet tied, on a boring lifter machine. Later, two men thrash him with sticks. MP Shocker: Gang of Girls Brutally Thrash Young Woman as Onlookers Record Video in Indore.

Man Chained and Beaten with Sticks:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)