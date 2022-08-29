A shocking incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh where a group of men was caught on camera beating the cows with wooden sticks and forcing them to jump into a raging river in Satna district. The video of the incident went viral, following which Madhya Pradesh Police took cognizant of the incident and registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the unidentified men. Gotmar Mela 2022: Over 200 Injured in Traditional Stone-Pelting Fair Between Two Villages in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Video: Madhya Pradesh Men Thrash Cows, Force Them Into Swollen River https://t.co/zHnxDOY2pw pic.twitter.com/M1aAETFNXC — NDTV (@ndtv) August 29, 2022

