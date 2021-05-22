Mucormycosis in India: Nearly 9000 Black Fungus Cases Reported So Far, 23,000 Additional Amphotericin Vials Allocated, Says Union Minister Sadanand Gowda

After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country. pic.twitter.com/JPsdEHuz0W — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 22, 2021

