Security has been ramped up at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel after an email warning of bomb threats was received early Saturday. The message, reportedly sent to multiple agencies, cited the “unjust” executions of Afzal Guru and Sevakku Shankar as the motive behind the threat. The email claimed that explosive devices had been planted at both the airport and the hotel, sparking an immediate response from Mumbai Police, CISF, and other security agencies. Both premises were swiftly scanned by bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog units. No suspicious objects have been found so far. Bomb Threat: Maharashtra Police Control Room Receives Anonymous Email Warning of Potential Blast in Next 2 Days, Mumbai Police Begin Investigation.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Taj Hotel Receive Bomb Threat

