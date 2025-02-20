The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has responded after a video showing patchworks on the Mumbai Coastal Road's Northbound stretch near Haji Ali on the bridge towards Worli went viral on social media on Thursday, February 20. The video, recorded from a car's dashboard, shows uneven and poorly executed road repairs on the highly anticipated Coastal Road. "The asphalting work on the Northbound Carriageway of the Haji Ali bridge was completed ahead of the monsoon season. However, some separation occurred at the joints of the work in the following days," BMC said in response to the viral video. "To prevent further damage during the monsoon, temporary repairs were carried out using mastic asphalt. These patches will be milled as necessary, and a new asphalting layer will be applied as per the specified requirements. The work is being planned accordingly to ensure a permanent and durable solution," BMC added. Mumbai Coastal Road Patchwork Video: Clip Showing Patchworks on Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road Draws Sharp Criticism From Netizens.

‘Asphalting Done Ahead of Monsoon Season, Some Separation Occurred at Joints’, Says BMC

🔹The asphalting work on the Northbound Carriageway of the bridge at Haji Ali was completed during the pre-monsoon period, which resulted in some separation at the joints of the work done in the subsequent days. 🔹This was temporarily repaired using mastic asphalt during the… https://t.co/KqgupF5L2d — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 20, 2025

