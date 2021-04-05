Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, a massive crowd was seen at the Dadar vegetable market on Monday morning. People in the market were seen flouting social distancing norms.

Maharashtra: Crowd seen at Dadar Vegetable Market in Mumbai this morning. Mumbai reported 11,163 new #COVID19 cases & 25 deaths yesterday. State govt has imposed Section 144 of CrPC between 7 am & 8 pm, banning gathering of more than 5 people at a place. pic.twitter.com/iapHLLxOT8 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

