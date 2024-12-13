A fire erupted in an LBH coach at Western Railway's Lower Parel workshop in Mumbai around 6:45 PM during routine maintenance activities on Thursday, December 12. The fire was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade, and no injuries were reported. As the incident occurred in a non-passenger area, there was no disruption to train operations or impact on passengers. The officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, and appropriate corrective measures will be taken, according to a statement from Western Railway. Mumbai: Local Trains Running Late by 30 Minutes Between Panvel and Khandeswa Stations After Technical Snag Hits Harbour Line, Several Passengers Stranded.

Mumbai Local Train Fire

A fire broke out in an LBH coach at Western Railway's Lower Parel workshop around 6:45 PM during routine maintenance. The fire was swiftly extinguished by the fire brigade, with no injuries or harm to staff. As a non-passenger area, there was no impact on passengers or train… pic.twitter.com/Ds5EkJYeE5 — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 13, 2024

