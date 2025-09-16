The Mumbai Police arrested a bookie for allegedly betting on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, played on Sunday, September 14, through illegal betting platforms. The accused was identified as Kailash Mangilal Salecha, a resident of Shankar Lane, Kandivali West. According to police sources, around 8.40 pm on Sunday, the police, acting on a tip-off, raided a flat in the Aman Co-operative Housing Society in the Shankar Lane area. During the raid, they caught Salecha red-handed operating online betting activities through his mobile phone. Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Allegedly Kicks Him in Stomach During Dispute Over INR 20,000 Deposit in Malvani, Accused Arrested.

Mumbai Man Held for Betting on India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match

Kandivli police arrested a bookie for allegedly betting on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match through illegal platforms. The accused has been identified as Kailash Mangilal Salecha, a resident of Shankar Lane, Kandivli West: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/ISERrM9gKl — IANS (@ians_india) September 16, 2025

