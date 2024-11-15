Mumbai Metro services were suspended on Friday, November 15, after a fire broke out outside the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station. Mumbai Metro 3 informed that the blaze originated outside Entry/Exit A4. As a precautionary measure, passengers were swiftly evacuated, ensuring their safety. "assenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. Fire Brigade is on the job. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Senior Officers of MMRC & DMRC are at site. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding. Thank you for your understanding," Mumbai Metro wrote on X. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With School Children, Women While Travelling Onboard Metro Train Between BKC to Aarey JVLR Section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Metro Fire

