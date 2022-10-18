A old video of man trying to squeeze in the Mumbai Metro is going viral on social media. In the 12-second video clip, a man can be seen giving his all as he tries to make way in order to get inside a metro. At first, it seems the man might have to miss the train, however, the man gets lucky. As the video moves further, the man can be seen adapting and adjusting as he makes his way inside the packed metro train. The video is three years old and is been shared widely on social media. As per reports, the video is of Marol Naka metro station. Old Video of Man Celebrating Karwa Chauth With His Three Wives in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot Goes Viral Again.

Ye Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan

Adjustment is more important part in our life also in #Mumbai ye hai Mumbai Meri Jaan#MumbaiMetro #mumbailocal pic.twitter.com/H3GDvLk5ke — Suraj Patil सुरज पाटील (@patilsurajG) October 18, 2022

Man Tries To Get Into Metro at Marol

