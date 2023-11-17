At the memorial of late Bal Thackeray, members of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray confronted each other and yelled anti-triumphal slogans on Thursday, November 17. After a video of the altercation surfaced online, a case has been registered at Shivaji Park Police Station against 50-60 unidentified people in connection with the scuffle. No arrests have been made yet. Further investigation is being done under the sections of IPC and Bombay Police Act. Scuffle Breaks out Between Supporters of Uddhav, Shinde at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray Faction

#UPDATE | Case registered at Shivaji Park Police Station against 50-60 unidentified people in connection with the scuffle between supporters of the Eknath Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction. No arrests have been made yet. Further investigation is being done under the… https://t.co/pkbe31kap9 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

