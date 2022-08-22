Mumbai Traffic Police, in a hilarious Twitter post on Monday, said number plates with names, coloured fonts, and symbols of caste or religion are punishable by law and attract a fine. Number plates that are customised by the vehicle owner are categorised as ‘fancy’. "Let the digit look legit. BOSS, such number plates are just NOT OK," Mumbai Traffic Police captioned the post.

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 22, 2022

