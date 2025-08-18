The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on August 18, 2025 (Monday), warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the city. According to the five-day forecast, intense showers are likely to continue, potentially causing waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and delays in suburban train services. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, avoid flooded areas, and follow updates from local authorities. Fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions. The IMD alert emphasises preparedness as Mumbai braces for another spell of intense monsoon rains. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely At Few Places in City Today As IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

An orange alert has been issued by @RMC_Mumbai indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places for Mumbai & Thane from Aug 17-19. pic.twitter.com/nehHrcWQP8 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 17, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)