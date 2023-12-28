Two bike-borne assailants gunned down a 27-year-old meat seller near Nakulwa Chowk under Mithanpura police station area in Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday morning. The incident took place when Mohammad Afroz left his home for the meat shop. The miscreants followed him for some distance and later shot him dead. The disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, Afroz is seen walking towards his shop. After some time, two miscreants come on a bike and shot him twice from their moving bike and ran away. Police have launched investigation into the murder incident. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Murder Caught on Camera in Bihar

बिहार में गोलियाँ ऐसे मारी जाती है जैसे टॉफ़ी बाँटी जा रही हो। अपराधियों का तांडव थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा, ताजा वारदात मुजफ्फरपुर से आई जहां कारोबारी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है, बाइक सवार दो बदमाश आए, 2 गोलियां मारीं और मौके से भाग निकले। pic.twitter.com/egGwnrRQTm — Pratyush Kanth प्रत्यूष कंठ 🇮🇳 (@PratyushKanth) December 28, 2023

