In an unfortunate incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a Class 10 girl was molested at a school by a tuition teacher. The accused, identified as Sameer, was arrested after the incident came to light. The victim said that the accused lured her to the school in Muzaffarnagar under the pretext of providing a mark sheet and molested her in a secluded room. Acting on the victim's complaint, the police arrested Sameer, who is said to be a BMS doctor. Officials have also sealed his clinic and the school due to irregularities. SP Aditya Bansal said, "The accused will be presented before the court and sent to judicial custody." Muzaffarnagar College Professor Suspended After Rape Charge.

Tuition Teacher Molests Class 10 Girl at School in Muzaffarnagar

