A Nagpur police constable landed in hot water after a video surfaced showing him misbehaving with a civilian who urged him to wear a helmet. The incident occurred on April 9 along Mankapur-Gorewada Road near Jaripatka. Constable Anand Singh, seen riding helmetless, was stopped by a local man who pointed out the violation. Instead of acknowledging the concern, Singh allegedly shouted at, pushed, and verbally abused the man. The video, which quickly went viral, captures the cop’s aggressive behaviour. Following public outrage, the man lodged a complaint at Jaripatka Police Station. The Traffic Department has since issued a challan against Singh. While police stated he was returning from a dental appointment, citizens are demanding stronger disciplinary action. Senior officials have initiated an internal inquiry into the matter. Woman Hurls Abuses, Spits on Cab Driver for Being 7 Minutes Late; Social Media Showers Praises on Him for Keeping Calm (Watch Video).

Nagpur Constable Assaults Man

ℕ𝔸𝔾ℙ𝕌ℝ | A police constable, Anand Singh, slapped a young man twice for asking why he wasn't wearing a helmet. The constable allegedly accused the man of making false accusations. The man explained that he wasn't wearing a helmet because of a toothache. The incident… pic.twitter.com/oxjQrdZWVv — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) April 11, 2025

