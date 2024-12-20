A man and two of his friends have been arrested after he allegedly molested a female petrol pump owner during an argument and later made her prostrate in Nagpur. The police action came after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed the woman prostrating before the men as they abused the woman and recorded the incident. The woman was molested by one Vikas Borkar after she confronted him for tormenting a stray dog, an MIDC police station official said. ‘Marathi People Are Beggars, Eat Non-Veg’: Man Abuses Neighbours, Calls Goons to Attack Them Over Minor Dispute in Kalyan; Videos Surface.

