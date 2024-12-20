A violent incident in Kalyan West's Ajmera Heights Yogidham left a Marathi family severely injured after a minor dispute escalated into a brutal attack involving communal slurs and violence. The altercation began on December 18 when Lata Kalvikate (56) confronted her neighbour Akhilesh Shukla and his wife Geeta over incense smoke. During the argument, Akhilesh allegedly made derogatory remarks about Marathi people, calling them "dirty beggars" who "eat non-veg." When another neighbour, Dheeraj Deshmukh, intervened, Shukla reportedly issued death threats and claimed political connections. Later, Akhilesh called 8-10 outsiders, who attacked Dheeraj's brother, Abhijit Deshmukh, with sharp objects, seriously injuring him. The violence continued when Dheeraj's wife, Monali, came to investigate. She was allegedly beaten, kicked, and threatened with sexual assault. Geeta reportedly incited the attackers to harm the entire family, including children and the elderly. Neighbours managed to intervene and rescue the victims, who filed a complaint at Khadakpada Police Station. The attackers followed the family to intimidate them, delaying the registration of their case. A formal FIR was filed the next afternoon against Akhilesh, Geeta, and others, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing amid public outrage over the delay in police action. Damoh Shocker: Youth Attacked With Swords and Sticks After He Objects to Man Drinking Alcohol Outside His House in Madhaar Village.

Marathi Family Attacked Over Minor Dispute, Ethnic Slurs Alleged (Disturbing Video)

"Marathi people are beggars, they eat chicken and make it dirty" -Akhilesh Shukla A North Indian neighbor Akhilesh Shukla and his goons have beaten Abhijit Deshmukh, This incident took place in Ajmera Society in Yogidham area of ​​Kalyan#Marathi #NorthIndian#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/aTJwCROJTX — Milind Sagare (@MilindSagare1) December 19, 2024

