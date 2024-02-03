During a recent visit by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand, slogans were raised by some individuals present at the location. The slogans included “Narendra Modi Zindabad” and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad”. Rahul Gandhi made a stop during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar in Jharkhand. The party's official X handle stated that Rahul Gandhi prayed for "the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country." Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Congress and Its Allies Will Open Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Across Country’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Deoghar Visit

#WATCH | Slogans including "Narendra Modi Zindabad", "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" raised by some people during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/FEInvJOLfV — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

