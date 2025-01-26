Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated the North Channel Bridge in Mumbai today, January 26. The North Channel Bridge connects the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. A video showing CM Devendra Fadnavis driving a car after inaugurating the North Channel Bridge has also surfaced online. Bhandara Factory Blast: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces INR 5 Lakh Financial Assistance to Kin of Those Killed in Ordnance Factory Explosion.

North Channel Bridge Inaugurated in Mumbai

#WATCH Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated the North Channel Bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. pic.twitter.com/HTjypcw867 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)