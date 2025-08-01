A peon in Odisha’s Gajapati district has been arrested for allegedly handing a bottle of urine instead of water to a junior engineer. The incident occurred on July 23 at the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) office in R Udayagiri, where Assistant Executive Engineer Sachin Gouda unknowingly consumed the contaminated liquid. Gouda reportedly fell ill and was hospitalised after the incident. A laboratory test later confirmed high ammonia levels in the sample. Gajapati SP Jatin Kumar Panda said Gouda initially shared details on social media before lodging a police complaint. The accused, Siba Narayan Nayak, has been taken into custody, and statements of other staff are being recorded. Authorities are awaiting further lab results to determine the exact nature of the substance and motive behind the act. Investigation is ongoing. Madhya Pradesh: Peon Caught Checking Exam Papers at Government PG College in Pipariya, Principal and Professor Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Peon Accused of Serving Urine to Boss

#WATCH | Gajapati, Odisha | On the case of a Junior Engineer allegedly served urine instead of water by a peon, Gajapati SP Jatin Kumar Panda says, "... On 23 July, he had asked the peon to bring him food and water... After drinking the water, he suspected that it was not water… pic.twitter.com/xOECmZshpk — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

