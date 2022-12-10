At least one person has died and around a dozen more are missing after a block of flats was destroyed in an explosion in Jersey's capital, St Helier, news agency AFP reported citing police. Reportedly, the explosion took place before 4 am. The blast was heard across the island with a large plume of smoke visibly billowing from the area of Mount Bingham, the report added. Afghanistan Blast: Explosion in Balkh Province, Casualties Feared.

Jersey Blast:

