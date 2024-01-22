Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public after the conclusion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024. On the occasion, PM Modi said, “I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment, the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this. This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all.” I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is visible everywhere, he added. PM Narendra Modi Ends 11-Day Fast: Prime Minister Modi Breaks Period of Abstinence After Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

PM Modi Addresses Public After Conclusion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

