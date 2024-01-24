According to news agency ANI, PM Narendra Modi advised all his cabinet colleagues to refrain from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple for now in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. PM Modi reportedly suggested that due to the heavy rush and to prevent inconvenience to the public caused by VIPs with protocols. Union Ministers should plan their visits to Ayodhya in March, he added. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: PM Narendra Modi Performs ‘Aarti’ of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

PM Modi Advises Cabinet Members to Refrain From Visiting Ram Temple For Now

In today's Cabinet meeting, PM Narendra Modi advised all his cabinet colleagues to refrain from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple for now. The PM suggested that, due to the heavy rush and to prevent inconvenience to the public caused by VIPs with protocols, Union Ministers should… pic.twitter.com/Qns5FSVCaK — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

