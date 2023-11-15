Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian men's cricket team after a thumping victory against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final match. PM Narendra Modi also praised Mohammed Shami for his stellar performance as he took seven wickets. "Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style. Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals!" PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. India Qualify for Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 With 70-Run Victory Over New Zealand As Mohammed Shami Takes Seven-Wicket Haul.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Cricket Team

Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style. Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Praises Mohammad Shami

Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

