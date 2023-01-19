Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two lines of the Mumbai metro. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others were also present at the event. PM Modi inaugurated Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, comprising a 35-km long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar. Besides, PM Narendra Modi also launched various development projects in Mumbai. Maharashtra Started Walking on Development Path Once Our Govt Came Back, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Check Tweet:

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, comprising a 35-km long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2023

See Pics:

Mumbai, Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates two lines of the Mumbai metro. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others present at the event. pic.twitter.com/7KKrTDzORN — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

