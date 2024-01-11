On January 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with a Muslim community delegation, expressing a gesture of goodwill by presenting a sacred Chadar. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah." PM Narendra Modi Is an Amazing Man, His Energy and Vision Inspire Us, Says DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Muslim Community Delegation

Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah. pic.twitter.com/eqWIKy7VQ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024

