Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursdays said that "India is the mother of democracy". He also cited several historical references, one of them being from Tamil Nadu where a place called Uthiramerur is very special. "Several things on India's democratic values are written on an 1100-1200 years old inscription. It is like a local Constitution for the gram sabha of those times...," he added. PM Modi further said that the constitution stated how an assembly should be run and what should be the qualification of members besides the process of electing members as well as disqualification of members. PM Narendra Modi Receives Heartfelt Letter From CR Kesavan’s Cook Who Got House Under PM Awas Yojna, Read It Here.

It States How Should an Assembly Be Run

