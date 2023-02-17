Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to a heart-touching letter from a Class second student, Aarush Srivaisa, who shared heartfelt condolences post the demise of his mother, Heera Ben Modi. "I feel very sad to see in TV that your mother, Heera Ben, aged 100, passed away," Aarush said in his letter to PM Modi. Responding to Aarush's letter, PM Modi expressed gratitude and said, "Mother's demise is an irreparable loss, and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers." The letter was shared by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates National Tribal Festival in Delhi, Pays Floral Tributes to Birsa Munda (See Pics).

This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji responds to the condolence letter of a class 2 student. These are life changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/97P9fIrQLP — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 15, 2023

