Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday acknowledged the outstanding efforts by police forces in preserving law and order. PM Modi tweeted, "On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty." The day is observed to remember the sacrifice of 10 policemen who attained matyrdom in Chinese firing in 1959.

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/DqWNskwZqh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

