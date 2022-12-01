A polling booth at Banej village recorded a 100 percent voter turnout as its lone voter cast his vote in Phase one of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 on December 1. Mahant Haridasji Udasin was the lone voter at a polling booth in Banej in the Gir forest, home to the Asiatic lion. The Election Commission had set up a booth only for him so he could vote. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: Urban Voter Turnout 15% Lower Than in Tribal and Rural Belt.

Banej village Records 100% Voters Turnout:

Polling booth located in remote forest area of Gir Somnath district records 100 pc voting after its lone voter cast his vote in Phase 1 of #GujaratElections. EC had set up polling booth at Banej village so that Mahant Haridasji Udasin, only voter there, can exercise his franchise — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2022

