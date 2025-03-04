Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Pradyuman Singh Tomar), Madhya Pradesh's Energy Minister, recently made an unconventional vow. The BJP leader has pledged to wear non-ironed clothes for a year to save electricity. Notably, Pradhuman Singh Tomar's unique vow has sparked discussions across the state with a video of him making the promise going viral on social media. In the viral video, Tomar is heard saying that skipping ironing will save half a unit of electricity daily. The state's energy minister also said that he would only wear pressed clothes on the day of his daughter's wedding. He further said that he took this pledge for a sustainable future and to ensure that future generations do not face energy crises. Rewa: Passenger Killed, Others Injured After 3 Bike-Borne Miscreants Hurl Stones at Moving Bus in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Promises To Wear Non-Ironed Clothes For One Year

#WATCH | MP’s Power Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Vows To Wear Non-Ironed Clothes For One Year To Save Electricity#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/2L5h29vknk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)