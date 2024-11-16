Tensions in Manipur continue to escalate as women vendors took to the streets in protest, voicing their outrage over recent violent events in the state. The unrest follows the kidnapping of six individuals, with three bodies recently discovered, sparking fears that they may be linked to the abductions. However, the identity of the bodies has yet to be confirmed, leaving the community in further distress. The protestors, largely women who are crucial to the local economy, expressed their anger and frustration over the growing violence and insecurity. Manipur ‘Kidnapping’ Case: Senior Police Officers in Jiribam As Search Continues for 6 Persons Who Went Missing After Encounter Between Militants and Security Forces.

Women Vendors Rally Amid Rising Tensions Following Kidnapping of 6 and Discovery of 3 Bodies

#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur: Women vendors protest as violence and tension prevails in the state after the kidnapping of 6 individuals and the bodies of 3 were found (not clear yet if they belong to the abductees) pic.twitter.com/91HCcaat8J — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

