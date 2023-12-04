In an unfortunate incident, reported from Punjab's Hargobind Nagar in Jalandhar, a 20-year-old man was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with high voltage electric wire. The man reportedly touched the wire while he was engaged in a phone conversation on the rooftop. A disturbing video showing the corpse hanging from the corner of the terrace while plumes of smoke emerged due to the accident has surfaced on social media. As per reports, the man died on the spot. The man has not been identified yet and more details related to the case are awaited. Man Electrocuted to Death in Mumbai Video: 33-Year-Old Gets Stuck to Open Electrical Meter Box, Dies in Nalasopara; Disturbing Footage Surfaces.

Disturbing Video Surfaces:

Shocking: A 20-year-old guy from Jalandhar’s Hargobind Nagar met with a tragic accident while talking on the phone on the terrace. The boy died on the spot when he came in close contact with high-voltage wires, which electrocuted him instantly. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/DigY7Sqo8G — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 4, 2023

