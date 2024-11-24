Delhi Police shot dead an accused who stabbed a constable to death in the Govindpuri area in the early hours of Sunday, November 24. Raghav, aka Rocky, along with two accomplices, allegedly stabbed Kiranpal Singh (28), a Delhi Police constable who was on patrolling duty at Govindpuri on Saturday, November 23. While the Delhi Police gunned down Raghav in the encounter, his accomplice Deepak was shot in the leg and was arrested. Delhi Shocker: Youth Detained for Harassing, Passing Offensive Remarks at Girl in Front of School.

